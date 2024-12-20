Leading Leamington law firm announces new commercial team

A leading Midlands law firm has announced a new commercial team – including a new senior appointment to lead the department.

Wright Hassall has a new commercial team to provide businesses with a wide variety of legal expertise.

Intellectual Property and commercial law specialist Ann Critchell-Ward has been appointed as a new partner and head of commercial to lead the team.

She will also strengthen the firm’s services by bolstering its non-contentious Intellectual Property offering.

Sabrina Rima, Rajbir Grewal, Ann Critchell-Ward, Flora Patalane and Robyn Hey.

The team also includes senior contracts manager Robyn Hey, solicitors Flora Patalane and Sabrina Rima, and paralegal Rajbir Grewal.

Robyn has more than 20 years’ experience in helping businesses navigate the increasingly complex business landscape, while Flora is both a UK and French-qualified lawyer who specialises in commercial contract matters including business terms and conditions and franchise agreements, and is already working on distribution agreements with European companies.

Sabrina Rima specialises in commercial contracts, outsourcing and technology and also advises more broadly on commercial matters, and Rajbir is on course to qualify into the commercial team via the LPC (Legal Practice Course).

Ann said: “It is fantastic to be leading the commercial team at such an exciting time as we look to develop innovative, tailored products and services designed to meet the unique needs of each individual business we work with.

“Today’s companies face increasingly complex challenges, from navigating regulatory pressures and managing risk to unlocking opportunities in rapidly evolving markets, and it’s important that legal experts understand this.

“We have appointed some incredibly talented individuals to the commercial team who have strong expertise and are enthusiastic about delivering a fresh approach which moves beyond a ‘one-size-fits-all’ model.

“We will be providing services which align with the long-term goals of a business while also being adaptable and anticipating both risk and opportunities, helping them to thrive.

“I am a people person so am personally looking forward to getting to know our clients and building on the relationships that we already have. I am a huge advocate for working collaboratively and feel it’s the best way of achieving the results the client wants so I can’t wait to get stuck in.

“We’ll also be looking to grow the team further within the coming months to enhance our offering further.”

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, added: “It’s a real coup for us to secure Ann to lead our brand new commercial team.

“Ann is bringing a fresh new perspective to the business and is brimming with great ideas. I am really looking forward to working with her and the rest of the team going forward.”

More details about Wright Hassall can be found by visiting https://www.wrighthassall.co.uk/