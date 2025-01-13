Leading Leamington law firm announces new Head of Corporate
Wright Hassall, based in Leamington, has named partner Freya Summers as its new Head of Corporate.
Freya joined Wright Hassall in 2022 and works with a wide variety of business owners, companies and business advising on a range of corporate transactions including share and business sales and acquisitions, joint ventures, investments and reorganisations.
She also advises on corporate governance matters such as company constitutional documents, start-up arrangements and shareholder documentation.
Her appointment to Head of Corporate comes off the back of a successful number of years for the department, and Freya will now lead the team of 10, with ambitions to grow Wright Hassall’s presence across the region.
Plans are already underway to expand the team, with a new hire anticipated to join the firm this spring.
Freya said: “I’m extremely pleased to be stepping into the role of Head of Corporate at what is an exciting time for the department.
“The last few years have been highly successful for the team, which as seen us not only grow in headcount but also act on an ever-increasing number of exciting transactions.
“We use our expertise and the latest technology to really focus on transaction delivery for our clients, to take the role of trusted advisors rather than just traditional “legals”, providing a premium, high-end service for our clients.
“We have a young, dynamic and ambitious team in place, and I will be working with them to expand our presence across the region and continue our growth trajectory.”
Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, added: “It is fantastic to announce Freya as our new Head of Corporate.
“She has an incredible amount of experience and is leading a team of extremely talented individuals who all share her growth ambitions.
“I look forward to working with Freya and the team as they look to expand our presence in the market.”