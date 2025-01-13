Leading Leamington law firm announces new Head of Corporate

By Adam Dale
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 09:36 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 10:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A leading Midlands law firm has announced a new department head as the firm looks to expand the team and continue to grow its presence in the market.

Wright Hassall, based in Leamington, has named partner Freya Summers as its new Head of Corporate.

Freya joined Wright Hassall in 2022 and works with a wide variety of business owners, companies and business advising on a range of corporate transactions including share and business sales and acquisitions, joint ventures, investments and reorganisations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She also advises on corporate governance matters such as company constitutional documents, start-up arrangements and shareholder documentation.

Wright Hassall Managing Partner Phil Wilding and Freya Summers, who has been announced as the firm’s new Head of Corporate.Wright Hassall Managing Partner Phil Wilding and Freya Summers, who has been announced as the firm’s new Head of Corporate.
Wright Hassall Managing Partner Phil Wilding and Freya Summers, who has been announced as the firm’s new Head of Corporate.

Her appointment to Head of Corporate comes off the back of a successful number of years for the department, and Freya will now lead the team of 10, with ambitions to grow Wright Hassall’s presence across the region.

Plans are already underway to expand the team, with a new hire anticipated to join the firm this spring.

Freya said: “I’m extremely pleased to be stepping into the role of Head of Corporate at what is an exciting time for the department.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The last few years have been highly successful for the team, which as seen us not only grow in headcount but also act on an ever-increasing number of exciting transactions.

“We use our expertise and the latest technology to really focus on transaction delivery for our clients, to take the role of trusted advisors rather than just traditional “legals”, providing a premium, high-end service for our clients.

“We have a young, dynamic and ambitious team in place, and I will be working with them to expand our presence across the region and continue our growth trajectory.”

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, added: “It is fantastic to announce Freya as our new Head of Corporate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She has an incredible amount of experience and is leading a team of extremely talented individuals who all share her growth ambitions.

“I look forward to working with Freya and the team as they look to expand our presence in the market.”

Related topics:Leamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice