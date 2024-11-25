Leading Leamington law firm announces new residential property team

A leading Midlands law firm has announced a new residential property team which provides specialist expertise across England and Wales.

Wright Hassall has a new residential property team in place which has the experience to deal with transactions of all values and sizes, with significant expertise in high-value properties.

The team is led by Partner and Head of Private Client Services Neal Patterson and includes senior associate Toni Peppard, licenced conveyancer Fern Colwill, conveyancing executive Kavita Keshwala-Odedra and assistant Dion Bishop.

They have a combined experience of more than 80 years, and are experts in all aspects of property law, including buying and selling freehold or leasehold properties, helping first-time buyers, transferring equity to add or remove owners, transferring a property after divorce, remortgaging and buying investment properties for buy-to-let.

They also have particular expertise in high-end property sales and purchases having acted on a significant number of transactions, including homes based in London and the Cotswolds.

The team sits within the wider private client group which also includes lawyers specialising in family matters and farms and estates.

Neal said: “It is fantastic to have a strong and dedicated residential property team in place at Wright Hassall.

“Everyone within the team has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience and can provide clients with the full suite of residential property legal services.

“Being a small, tight-knit team means that we provide clients with a cohesive and personal approach, resulting in a smoother transaction for all parties involved.

“We also keep across all of the latest developments in the sector and were eagerly anticipating this year’s Autumn Budget, where we saw the Chancellor increase stamp duty on second properties from 3% to 5%. As a team we deal with a lot of second property purchases so this is something that will affect many of our clients.

“Sitting within the private client group also means that we are able to collaborate with other colleagues to ensure clients are provided with a tailored, well-rounded service to suit their needs.”

Wright Hassall is a full-service award-winning law firm, which was established in 1846 and employs more than 245 people, including almost 40 partners.