Leading Leamington law firm announces promotions - including two new partners

A leading Midlands law firm has announced a number of promotions, including two new partners.

Wright Hassall, based in Leamington, has made four promotions across the firm.

Anna Sutcliffe and Rees Herrod have been promoted to Partner, while Penelope Sankey has progressed to Senior Associate, and Daniaal Afzaal has been named as an Associate.

Anna, who is in the firm’s contentious probate team, specialises in inheritance disputes including claims under the Inheritance Act 1975, disputes between executors and claims in respect of the validity of wills.

She also has a particular interest in trust disputes, including advising trustees subjected to potential claims as well as beneficiaries wishing to challenge the administration of a trust.

Rees, who is in Wright Hassall’s corporate team, specialises in a wide range of company law matters including share and asset sales and purchases, equity investment rounds and company restructuring.

Penelope is also in the firm’s corporate team and works with business owners, companies and shareholders, advising on a range of corporate and company law matters, while Daniaal, who is in the business immigration team, specialises in dealing with a wide range of corporate and personal immigration matters.

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, said: “We are extremely pleased to announce our latest promotions.

“These have been awarded in recognition of each colleague’s hard work, dedication and contribution to Wright Hassall as well as their continuous display of our FAIR values of being flexible, ambitious, inclusive and respectful.

“We are very proud to have a structured career pathway in place which supports colleagues to develop and progress should they wish to and this latest round of promotions is testament to that and to the ambition of our colleagues who I look forward to continuing to work with.

“I would like to congratulate all of those who have received a promotion and thank them for their outstanding work and contribution to the firm.”