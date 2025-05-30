Leading Leamington legal services business announces appointment of senior lawyer
Wright Hassall, based in Leamington, has welcomed Christopher Gelber to join its ranks on a permanent basis.
Chris works in transactional commercial law and compliance and has been with Wright Hassall on a locum basis since July 2024. He has now joined the firm permanently as a Partner.
Chris has extensive expertise advising and acting for clients spanning the UK across a wide range of business sectors and activities, including financial services, investment banking, Formula 1 and other sports, FMCG retail, utilities, aviation, leisure and holidays, manufacturing and logistics.
This experience includes having managed and grown the commercial legal team for a global investment bank for several years.
Ann Critchell-Ward, Head of Commercial at Wright Hassall, said: “We are very pleased to have Chris join our already exceptional team and his appointment aligns with the precise, practical and expert advice and support which we provide to our clients.”
Chris said: “I am delighted to have been invited to become a permanent member of Wright Hassall’s Commercial team.
“The team is very able, nimble, client-focused, and well incorporated and it well reflects the business’s forward-thinking approach.
“We as a team, and indeed the business as a whole, have ambitious plans for the future, and it is very invigorating and exciting to be a part of this.
“I look forward to continuing to support commercial clients across a broad range of sectors, working to understand and facilitate their business goals and using my expertise to help them achieve their aims, and of course contributing to the growth of the business overall.”