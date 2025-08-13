Leading Leamington legal services business announces trio of appointments

A leading Midlands legal services business has announced three new appointments who bring a wealth of experience to its teams.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wright Hassall, based in Leamington, has welcomed Ben McCosker and James Frost as Senior Associates and Gemma Trencher as Associate.

Ben is a solicitor advocate and has joined Wright Hassall’s Property Litigation team. He has substantial experience in advising on contentious property issues, mainly within a commercial context including landlord and tenant matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also has substantial experience in conducting litigation for both claimants and defendants within a commercial property, contract, public, and information-privacy law context.

James Frost, Gemma Trencher and Ben McCosker are welcomed to Wright Hassall.

Having acquired solicitor advocate status in 2023, Ben is entitled to conduct the advocacy on his matters in civil proceedings before all courts in England and Wales - up to and including the UK Supreme Court if ever necessary.

James has been welcomed to the Commercial Property team, with more than 10 years of experience acting for developers, property investors and landlords across a broad spectrum of commercial real estate matters.

He brings expertise in complex transactions, including the conditional sale and purchase of property, the grant and exercise of options, negotiation of a variety of development and infrastructure delivery agreements, all aspects of leasing, pre-lets and portfolio management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also supported clients on a number of high-value property investment acquisitions and sales.

Gemma, who has joined the Corporate team, specialises in corporate transactions including mergers, acquisitions and restructuring.

She works with a variety of businesses - from start-ups through to large corporations - and has experience in advising on a breadth of corporate matters including disposals, reorganisations, shareholders agreements and general corporate governance.

Phil Wilding, managing partner of Wright Hassall, said: “It is fantastic to welcome Ben, James and Gemma to the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They each bring exceptional expertise and a proven track record, strengthening our ability to deliver outstanding legal solutions to clients across multiple sectors."

“Their appointments reflect our commitment to attracting top-tier talent as we continue to deliver the very best service to our clients.”