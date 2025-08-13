Leading Leamington legal services business announces trio of appointments
Wright Hassall, based in Leamington, has welcomed Ben McCosker and James Frost as Senior Associates and Gemma Trencher as Associate.
Ben is a solicitor advocate and has joined Wright Hassall’s Property Litigation team. He has substantial experience in advising on contentious property issues, mainly within a commercial context including landlord and tenant matters.
He also has substantial experience in conducting litigation for both claimants and defendants within a commercial property, contract, public, and information-privacy law context.
Having acquired solicitor advocate status in 2023, Ben is entitled to conduct the advocacy on his matters in civil proceedings before all courts in England and Wales - up to and including the UK Supreme Court if ever necessary.
James has been welcomed to the Commercial Property team, with more than 10 years of experience acting for developers, property investors and landlords across a broad spectrum of commercial real estate matters.
He brings expertise in complex transactions, including the conditional sale and purchase of property, the grant and exercise of options, negotiation of a variety of development and infrastructure delivery agreements, all aspects of leasing, pre-lets and portfolio management.
He has also supported clients on a number of high-value property investment acquisitions and sales.
Gemma, who has joined the Corporate team, specialises in corporate transactions including mergers, acquisitions and restructuring.
She works with a variety of businesses - from start-ups through to large corporations - and has experience in advising on a breadth of corporate matters including disposals, reorganisations, shareholders agreements and general corporate governance.
Phil Wilding, managing partner of Wright Hassall, said: “It is fantastic to welcome Ben, James and Gemma to the business.
“They each bring exceptional expertise and a proven track record, strengthening our ability to deliver outstanding legal solutions to clients across multiple sectors."
“Their appointments reflect our commitment to attracting top-tier talent as we continue to deliver the very best service to our clients.”