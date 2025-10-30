Leading Leamington legal services business celebrates double success

A leading Midlands legal services business is celebrating a double success after being recognised in two of the sector’s most prestigious guides.

Wright Hassall, based in Leamington, has once again earned praise in both the Chambers UK and Legal 500, which each highlight the country’s best law firms, practice areas and individual lawyers.

In this year’s Legal 500 rankings, a total of 17 of the firm’s practice areas have been listed, with commercial litigation, corporate and commercial, and contentious probate all achieving top tier status.

Partner Martin Oliver has been named in the guide’s coveted ‘Hall of Fame’, which acknowledges lawyers who are leaders in their field and respected by clients and peers alike for their long-standing excellence.

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall.

Robert Lee, Alex Robinson, David Slade and Claire Waring have all been recognised as ‘Leading Partners’, while Katie Alsop and Rees Herrod are named among the ‘Next Generation Partners’.

Jennifer Rhind, Rebecca Mushing and Charlotte Kahrman have also been highlighted as ‘Leading Associates’.

Chambers UK, which acts as a benchmark for legal excellence, has included 12 of the firm’s practice areas in its 2026 publication, with agriculture and rural affairs highlighted as top tier.

The publication also saw 14 of the firm’s lawyers receive individual rankings, including Rebecca Mushing who was highlighted as an ‘Associate to Watch’ and Luke Moulton who was ranked as ‘up and coming’.

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, said: “We’re delighted to once again be recognised in both the Chambers UK and Legal 500 rankings.

“This achievement reflects the dedication, expertise and outstanding service delivered by everyone across the firm.

“It’s also fantastic to see so many of our lawyers receive individual recognition for their professional excellence. Their continued commitment to delivering results for our clients is something we’re extremely proud of.”