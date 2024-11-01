Leading Midlands law firm receives recognition in two prestigious legal professional guides

A leading Midlands law firm has received recognition in two prestigious legal league guides.

Wright Hassall, based in Leamington Spa, has once again achieved success in both the Chambers UK and Legal 500, which each recognise the top legal firms, practice areas and lawyers.

The Legal 500, which identifies the top-performing law firms and individuals globally, has listed 17 of the firm’s practice areas in its latest listing – with commercial litigation, corporate and commercial, contentious probate and immigration all being ranked in the top tier.

Partner Martin Oliver has also been named in its ‘Hall of Fame’, which recognises lawyers at the very top of the profession who are widely known and respected by peers and clients for their longstanding involvement in market-leading work.

Robert Lee, Alex Robinson, David Slade, Claire Waring and Philip Harris have all been distinguished as ‘Leading Partners’, while Katie Alsop has been named as a ‘Next Generation Partner’.

Legal 500 also named Jennifer Rhind, Rebecca Mushing and Danielle Pawson as ‘Leading Associates’.

Chambers UK, which provides rankings that are the definitive mark of excellence across the legal industry, has included 11 of the firm’s practice areas in its new publication.

A total of 11 of the firm’s lawyers received individual rankings, including Peter Lowe who has been named as a ‘Senior Statesperson’ - a lawyer who, by virtue of close links with major clients, remains pivotal to the firm’s success.

Mallory Coxe has been ranked as ‘Up and Coming’, while Laura Stocks and Jennifer Rhind have been ranked for the first time as ‘Associates to Watch’.

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, said: “We are extremely pleased to once again be recognised in both the Chambers UK and Legal 500 rankings.

“To achieve these results is testament to the hard work, knowledge, achievements and service provided by the entire team at Wright Hassall.

“It is also excellent to see so many of our lawyers receive individual rankings in recognition of their expertise in the profession, and I would like to congratulate them all on their success.”