Leading Warwickshire law firm launches work experience competition

The career-enhancing opportunity is at Blythe Liggins Solicitors and to be in with a chance of winning, entrants must write and submit a short article on an area of law practised by the firm and discuss any recent or anticipated developments within that chosen area.

The competition is open to those aged 18 and over and there is a 500-word limit. The deadline for entries is 5pm on Thursday, March 28.

Jessica McDonnell, senior associate solicitor at Blythe Liggins, said “This is a fantastic opportunity for those thinking of a career in the legal sector to experience what it’s like working in a busy law firm.

Jessica McDonnell and Sophie Jackson from Blythe Liggins Solicitors

“It can be very difficult to secure work experience in the legal profession, so I’m confident we’ll have plenty of very high standard entries.

“Whoever wins, I’m sure it will ignite their legal passion even further and could be the first steps in a promising legal career.”

Entries must be sent by email to [email protected].

Blythe Liggins was established in 1988 by the merger of two firms, Blythe Owen-George & Co and Liggins & Co. The firm has always been based in Leamington Spa and can trace its roots back to the 19th century.