Leading with heart: Being human-centred in the age of AI
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A unique event designed to empower women in business is coming to Stratford upon Avon this November. "Leading with Heart: Being Human-Centred in the Age of AI" is a half-day event dedicated to exploring the evolving landscape of leadership in the age of artificial intelligence. We aim at positioning Stratford upon Avon as the hub for female entrepreneurs and leaders.
Taking place on Friday, November 1st, 2024, from 2 PM to 6 PM at The Welcombe Golf & Spa (Golf Entrance), the event aims to provide women in business, entrepreneurs, people-centric individuals and aspiring leaders with the specific set of skills and insights we need to cultivate where humans will always hold an advantage.
Highlights of the event include:
● Inspiring presentations from co-hosts Gisela Bajer-Pink and Julia Leask.
● Engaging panel discussions on the role of human-centric leadership in an AI-driven world. Our Panellists: Anne Docherty, Afshan Baksh, Karan Wilson and Rachel Collar.
● An interactive workshop designed to equip attendees with practical strategies
● Networking opportunities with like-minded women whilst visiting exhibitor stands
● Bubbly, canapés, and a voucher for a free half-day spa experience at The Welcombe Spa
"We believe that the future of leadership is human-centric," says Gisela Bajer-Pink, co-host of the Intimate Leadership Podcast and one of the event organisers. "This event is about empowering women to embrace specific traits as leaders and discover our unique superpower in an AI-Driven World. We will explore and engage in the top 5 people-centric traits that will be of paramount importance in an all tech scenario."
Early Bird Tickets are priced at £67.95 and are available for purchase on Eventbrite
A special offer is available groups of more than five guests for company benefit.
Don't miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow alongside a community of inspiring women.
Contact: Julia Leask, [email protected]