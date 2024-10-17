Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, shaped by the ever-growing presence of AI, a new kind of leadership is emerging as key.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A unique event designed to empower women in business is coming to Stratford upon Avon this November. "Leading with Heart: Being Human-Centred in the Age of AI" is a half-day event dedicated to exploring the evolving landscape of leadership in the age of artificial intelligence. We aim at positioning Stratford upon Avon as the hub for female entrepreneurs and leaders.

Taking place on Friday, November 1st, 2024, from 2 PM to 6 PM at The Welcombe Golf & Spa (Golf Entrance), the event aims to provide women in business, entrepreneurs, people-centric individuals and aspiring leaders with the specific set of skills and insights we need to cultivate where humans will always hold an advantage.

Highlights of the event include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We're thrilled to have Afshan on the panel at our 'Leading with Heart' event! A transformative leader in education and empowerment, Afshan brings deep insights into navigating leadership with integrity, empathy, and resilience in today's evolving world.

● Inspiring presentations from co-hosts Gisela Bajer-Pink and Julia Leask.

● Engaging panel discussions on the role of human-centric leadership in an AI-driven world. Our Panellists: Anne Docherty, Afshan Baksh, Karan Wilson and Rachel Collar.

● An interactive workshop designed to equip attendees with practical strategies

● Networking opportunities with like-minded women whilst visiting exhibitor stands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We're thrilled to have Anne, Chief Executive Officer at Comedy At Work, join us at Leading with Heart: Human-Centered Leadership in the Age of AI on November 1st!

● Bubbly, canapés, and a voucher for a free half-day spa experience at The Welcombe Spa

"We believe that the future of leadership is human-centric," says Gisela Bajer-Pink, co-host of the Intimate Leadership Podcast and one of the event organisers. "This event is about empowering women to embrace specific traits as leaders and discover our unique superpower in an AI-Driven World. We will explore and engage in the top 5 people-centric traits that will be of paramount importance in an all tech scenario."

Early Bird Tickets are priced at £67.95 and are available for purchase on Eventbrite

A special offer is available groups of more than five guests for company benefit.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow alongside a community of inspiring women.