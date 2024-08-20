Leamington automotive PR agency shortlisted for UK award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leamington Spa automotive PR agency, Red Marlin, has been shortlisted for a prestigious UK award for a campaign to improve motorcycle rider safety.

The campaign, entitled ‘Giving airtime to rider safety’, has been shortlisted in the Best Not-for-Profit Campaign (Small) category at the UK Agency Awards, with the winner being announced on 25 September.

Red Marlin partnered with leading UK road safety charity IAM RoadSmart on the campaign to highlight how countless lives can be saved if more motorcyclists wear innovative air jackets. Acting as a ‘wearable airbag’, the jackets inflate in a fraction of a second following a collision, and offer up to 50 times the protection of standard back protectors.

The BBC, ITV and national newspapers were among the media outlets eager to highlight motorcycle rider safety, including incredible story at the heart of the campaign of a motorcyclist from Nuneaton, Lee Vigor, whose life was saved by wearing an air jacket.

The campaign found that motorcyclists are disproportionately at risk on the road, accounting for 1-in-5 deaths on UK roads, despite comprising only 1-3 per cent of vehicle registrations. The team also found that one of the main barriers to motorcyclists accessing safety equipment was cost, so the campaign also called on the government to grant air jackets a 0 per cent VAT rating (in line with other personal protective equipment).

Lee Vigor, whose incredible story was shared in the campaign, said: “There is no doubt that I wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for my air jacket. Air jackets are so important, and by delivering widespread coverage Red Marlin has made a significant impact on the lives of motorcyclists like me. It's thanks to their support that my message reached a wider audience, and I'm immensely grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact.”

Danny Rughoobeer, managing director and founder of Red Marlin, said: “The campaign had a simple, but vitally important, target to save the lives of motorcyclists.

“The Red Marlin team went above and beyond to ensure the message reached as many people as possible, while also ensuring that key stakeholders were engaged throughout the process.

“We’re delighted to have been shortlisted against some tough competition and look forward to the awards ceremony in September.”

The full shortlist for the awards can be found here. For more information about Red Marlin, visit www.redmarlin.co.uk.