Leamington automotive PR agency wins UK award

Automotive PR and communications agency, Red Marlin, has won Best Not-for-Profit Campaign (Small) category at the UK Agency Awards

A renowned automotive PR agency from Leamington Spa has won a prestigious UK award for a campaign to improve motorcycle rider safety with judges saying it set a ‘new standard’.

Red Marlin’s campaign, entitled ‘Giving airtime to rider safety’, won Best Not-for-Profit Campaign (Small) at the UK Agency Awards 2024 this week.

Judges were keen to praise the entry, saying: “Red Marlin executed an impressive campaign on an important topic, with a brilliant strategy and ambitious targets.”

The award-winning campaign, in partnership with leading UK road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, highlighted how countless lives can be saved if more motorcyclists wear innovative air jackets. Like a ‘wearable airbag’, the jackets inflate in a fraction of a second following a collision, and offer up to 50 times the protection of standard back protectors.

Danny Rughoobeer, managing director and founder of Red Marlin, said: “Winning this award is testament to the dedication of the Red Marlin team who successfully devised, and implemented, a thought-provoking campaign that had a simple target of saving lives.

“It’s even more rewarding as we were up against some tough competition, but the judges clearly thought it was exceptional in a number of areas, not least its social purpose.”

The campaign achieved widespread UK media coverage, appearing on the BBC and ITV, plus in national newspapers and a host of other online outlets. Its message centred on the story of a motorcyclist from Nuneaton, Lee Vigor, whose life was saved by wearing an air jacket.

Additionally, Red Marlin conducted in-depth research which found that motorcyclists are disproportionately at risk on the road, accounting for 1-in-5 deaths on UK roads, despite comprising only 1-3 per cent of vehicle registrations.

The Red Marlin team also found that one of the main barriers to motorcyclists accessing safety equipment was cost, so the campaign also called on the government to grant air jackets a 0 per cent VAT rating (in line with other personal protective equipment).

The UK Agency Awards judges concluded: “This exemplary campaign not only highlights their dedication to social responsibility but also sets a new standard for impactful and purpose-driven initiatives”.