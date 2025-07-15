Leamington beauty business is finalist in national awards

A Leamington beauty business has been named as a finalist in a national awards.

Rock Beauty Warwickshire has been announced as a finalist in the Business Success Recognition Awards 2025 in the Business Start Up Of the Year category.

The Business Success Recognition Awards celebrate the fantastic work being done by businesses and individuals within the UK business community.

The awards are open to all organisations nationwide regardless of size or age.

Rock Beauty Warwickshire founder Danniella Rockcliffe. Picture supplied.

The Business Success team independently judges more than 500 entries and shortlisted the finalists, and a team of expert judges selects the winners for each award.

There is a wide range of award categories which will be recognised and celebrated at a ceremony at the Crowne Plaza in Stratford-Upon-Avon on Saturday September 13. Danniella Rockcliffe, the owner of Rock Beauty Warwickshire, said “I am absolutely humbled to have been nominated for Business Start Up of the Year 2025.

"When I first launched my business, I never imagined how quickly it would grow or the incredible community, it would build around it.

"To be recognised in this way, so early in my journey is an honour."

Business Success Recognition Awards founder Stacey Calder added: “Stacey Calder said: “Having read all the nominations that have come in it always amazes me what a diverse range of businesses we have in the UK.

"It makes me incredibly proud to be able to give a platform for small businesses to not only recognise their achievements, but to give them a way to raise their profile and showcase what they do.”

For more information about the awards and event visit https://tinyurl.com/44z9smrr