A Leamington beauty salon has been nominated for three national business awards.

Pink Flamingos in Abbotts Street has been announced as a finalist in the Business Success Recognition Awards 2025 in the Freelancer Of the Year, Business of the Year and Business Leader of the year categories.

The Business Success Recognition Awards celebrate the fantastic work being done by businesses and individuals within the UK business community.

The awards are open to all organisations nationwide regardless of size or maturity.

The team of judges have looked at 500 entries and shortlisted the finalists who will be judged further by a panel of experts.

There is a wide range of award categories, which will be recognised and celebrated at a ceremony at the Crowne Plaza in Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday September 13.

Stacey Stone, the owner of Pink Flamingos, said: says “I am absolutely thrilled to be named finalists in three categories.

"It’s a true honour to have my work recognized in such a competitive and creative industry.

"This achievement reflects the passion and dedication over the years. Helping every client feel confident and beautiful.

“My aim is to make ‘beauty with purpose’ to help as many people as possible fulfil dreams and to encourage others to live a life with a ‘why can’t I’ attitude.”

For more information about the Business Success Recognition Awards 2025 and awards event visit https://businesssuccessnetwork.co.uk

For more information about Pink Flamingos find Pink Flamingos Nail & Beauty on Facebook or pink_flamingos_studio on Instagram.

Alternatively you can can call 07719 453442 or email [email protected]