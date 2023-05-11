Katy Mckeown’s Ti Amo Bella Professional Beauty was shortlisted to district top ten, and then went through to the regional finals - where the business finished seventh in the Best Eyelash Extension Salon category in the West Midlands .

This follows on from last year, when Katie was shortlisted as a finalist in the Hair and Beauty Awards for Lash Stylist of the Year and also the Lash Awards - Best Volume Set 2022.