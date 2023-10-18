Leamington boxing legend Randolph Turpin is the inspiration behind Warwickshire Gin Company’s two new rums

Dave Blick, of Warwickshire Gin Company, at the statue of Randolph Turpin in Warwick, with the new gins.

Leamington boxing legend Randolph Turpin is the inspiration behind two new special-edition rums released by an award-winning local distillery Warwickshire Gin Company.

The Pugilist - Sting Like A Bee - Honey Rum and Pugilist Ghost Edition White Rum, are in honour of the sporting great who went down in British boxing history for his sensational World Title win against the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson and earning himself the nickname ‘The Leamington Licker.’ His statue can be found in Warwick’s Market Square.

The rums are new recipes based on the company’s existing Spice Blended Rum, which took Bronze at last year’s International Spirits Awards.

Dave Blick, who established Warwickshire Gin Company at Victoria Business Centre, in 2018, said: “With our local legend being Randolph Turpin, boxing is still a very strong sport in Leamington and Warwick. We are using Guyanan rum spirit as a base in honour of Turpin’s Guyanan family heritage.”