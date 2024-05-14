Leamington branch of nationwide desserts franchise wins regional award
Heavenly Desserts, on The Parade, won the accolade for Best Dessert Franchise in the Warwickshire region at England’s Business Awards.
Franchisee Karina Sandher-Jhitta opened the Leamington branch last year and received the award with her husband Harkeet at a ceremony at the East Side Rooms in Birmingham earlier this month.
Karina said: “Having only been open a year we’re overjoyed that we’ve gained significant
praise from our customers which is testament to the dining experience we’ve created
alongside the founders of Heavenly Desserts and our twenty-plus team.
“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial vision and wanted to start something of my own after
many years in the food and drink sector as a project manager at Sainsburys.
"Following on from the pandemic and lockdown, I was inspired to get into the hospitality sector and Heavenly Desserts brought about a genuine invested interest from its co-founders Yousif and Imran which proved their passion and commitment to our success, which is why I
selected their franchise to build-on.”
Yousif Aslam, co-managing director of Heavenly Desserts added: “We were founded
in the Midlands and as we embark on our mission to become the largest dessert destination
in the UK and beyond it’s ever important to celebrate the enormous achievements of our
franchisees such as Karina, who we couldn’t be on this journey without.”
England’s Business Awards are an independent regional and national competition which
begun in 2019 and has strict criteria which includes a mystery shopper element to decide on
the winning nomination.
For more information about the awards visit https://englandsbusinessawards.co.uk/