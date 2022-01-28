Leamington business is aiming to become 'one stop shop for printing' after succesful grant application to buy three new machines

Colin Jones from XPD Print (front), with from the left, Stuart Chalmers from XPD Print, Jon Bass from CWLEP Growth Hub and Kierandeep Bal from Coventry City Council

A Leamington business is aiming to become 'a one-stop-shop for printing' after successfully applying for a grant to buy three new machines.

XPD Print, which is based at Manor Farm in Hunningham Road, Offchurch, specialises in digital printing, packaging, personalised photo gifts and party products, personalised foiling, bespoke finishing and treatments, and general print.

The business, which will celebrate the tenth anniversary of its launch this year, contacted the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Growth Hub for advice with its expansion plans.

Jon Bass at the Growth Hub put managing director Colin Jones in touch with Coventry City Council’s Coventry and Warwickshire business support programme which led to XPD Print receiving a grant of £11,461 through the scheme, which is part funded by the European regional development fund.

That enabled the company to buy a large format printer, an A0+ folding device and a die cutter and has led to the creation of one full-time job.

Colin said the five-figure grant had led to him being able to go ahead with purchasing the machines which cost a total of £23,000.

He said: “We had reached a point where we were having to turn work away because we were not offering services that our competitors were.

“I wanted to create a one-stop-shop where our customers could go for all their printing, lamination, wide format and packaging needs but to do that, we needed new machinery and equipment.

“I contacted the Growth Hub and Jon, as ever, was really helpful and he put me in touch with the Coventry and Warwickshire business support programme.

“Buying these additional machines means we have been able to extend our services and take in-house the production of sewing patterns that we previously had to outsource.

“We are looking forward to the rest of 2022 with confidence and to mark our tenth anniversary by further increasing our turnover.”

Jon, a finance specialist at the CWLEP Growth Hub, said the further investment would allow XPD Print to go from strength to strength.

He said: “Now that the machines are installed and operating, orders at XPD Print will increase because the demand for their specialist printing expertise is already there.

“Colin hasn’t previously had the time to fully market the business’s services but after taking on a new member of staff, it will enable him to focus on gaining new customers.

“XPD Print will be able to produce all the items their customers need relating to sewing pattern kits as well as offering additional services which is really positive for their future.