Leamington business named among the best at regional property awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Financial advisors in Leamington have brought home an award from a regional awards ceremony.
Golden Key Financial Services in Clemens Street, which offers mortgage advice and other financial services, was named Finance Broker of the Year in the Midlands Property and Investment Awards.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The inaugural ceremony took place on September 29 at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham to celebrate the region’s property businesses.
The black tie event, organised by BEvents and hosted by Adam Lawrence, recognised 21 winners from over 400 entries.
The finalists underwent rigorous judging from an extensive panel, crowning a range of businesses and individuals from the build-to-rent market to office developers.
Raj Chohan from Golden Key Financial Services said: "We are humbled and honoured to receive this award, especially as we have huge admiration for the other finalists’ achievements for their successes.
"Thank you to all the judges and sponsors for our award."