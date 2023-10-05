Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Leamington business named among the best at regional property awards

"We are humbled and honoured to receive this award”
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Financial advisors in Leamington have brought home an award from a regional awards ceremony.

Golden Key Financial Services in Clemens Street, which offers mortgage advice and other financial services, was named Finance Broker of the Year in the Midlands Property and Investment Awards.

The inaugural ceremony took place on September 29 at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham to celebrate the region’s property businesses.

Most Popular
Raj Chohan from Golden Key Financial Services with her award.Raj Chohan from Golden Key Financial Services with her award.
Raj Chohan from Golden Key Financial Services with her award.

The black tie event, organised by BEvents and hosted by Adam Lawrence, recognised 21 winners from over 400 entries.

The finalists underwent rigorous judging from an extensive panel, crowning a range of businesses and individuals from the build-to-rent market to office developers.

Raj Chohan from Golden Key Financial Services said: "We are humbled and honoured to receive this award, especially as we have huge admiration for the other finalists’ achievements for their successes.

"Thank you to all the judges and sponsors for our award."

Related topics:LeamingtonBirmingham