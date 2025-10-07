Leamington businesswoman wins third national award this year

A Leamington businesswoman who founded her own training and coaching company in 2022 has won a third national award this year.

Clare Haynes, of Wildfire, won Best Service Provider at the Business Success Recognition Awards in September, making it her third award win this year.

Clare, Wildfire’s confident conversations specialist and founder, said: “This Business Success Recognition award is special because it’s based on client achievements and their brave stories.

"To be recognised at a national level, for the level of service in a business, is such an honour.

Clare Haynes, of Wildfire, won Best Service Provider at the Business Success Recognition Awards in September, making it her third award win this year. Credit: Everybody Smile Photography.

"In a room of such talented businesspeople you don’t expect to hear your name called out as a winner.”

Clare started the year celebrating being ranked in the Top 100 UK female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign.

She next won the Best Business Consultant/Coach Award in the Ladies’ First Awards in May.

Clare founded Wildfire to help women and men to be confident in difficult conversations.

After a career in television, sport and the charity sector and a background in psychology, Clare set out to help people determine their own future, by learning to be confident in conversations – often in difficult circumstances.

Clare also works with charities, such as Leamington’s Esther Project, which helps women dealing with mental health challenges, escaping domestic abuse, overcoming addiction, transitioning from prison, or facing homelessness.

As a trainer, coach and conference speaker reaching thousands of people, Clare has seen these skills help people – especially women - to become mentally healthier and to fight for others.

She said: “We want to handle situations confidently but tend to avoid difficult conversations at work and in life,

which often does more damage.

"My favourite tactic is teaching people to use mischief, to give them power, authority and the courage to handle conflict.”

The Business Success Recognition Awards celebrate the fantastic work being done within the UK business community.

The awards are open to all organisations nationwide regardless of size or maturity.

The Business Success team independently judged over 500 entries and shortlisted the finalists, and a team of expert judges selected the winners for each award.