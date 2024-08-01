Leamington commercial property firm secures deal for new nursery building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family-run nursery business has taken on a former kitchen and bathroom showroom in a deal secured by Leamington-based commercial property firm ehB Reeves.

Priesthills Nursery is currently refurbishing the 3,503 square foot building off Coventry Road in Burbage, Leicestershire, ready to open its doors to children in September.

The site forms part of Britannia Buildings, a collection of buildings which has been bought by sisters Sarah Payne and Catherine Walker, owners of Priesthills.

The other businesses within the buildings – Weblark Engineering, Rebecca Dawe Photography, The Den coffee shop and The Yoga Loft – will continue to trade as normal.

Sarah Payne and Catherine Walker at the new Priesthills Nursery in Burbage, Leicestershire

The Burbage nursery will be the third site for Priesthills, which already has two highly-rated nurseries in Station Road and Nutts Lane, Hinckley.

Sarah Payne from Priesthills said the extension of funded childcare hours, which will see eligible working parents with children aged from nine months receive free hours from September, meant that demand for nursery places was high.

She said: “We couldn’t meet existing demand with our existing nurseries, so we have been looking to expand for a while.

“I live nearby to the new nursery in Burbage and, when I saw a sign go up on the building, I thought it was a perfect location for us – right in the centre of the village. I contacted ehB Reeves and it went from there.

“The building is being completely refurbished to create rooms for babies, toddlers and preschool children, as well as a sensory room. When we open we will initially look after 65 children across all age groups.”

Sarah and Catherine are currently recruiting 20 new staff for the new nursery, and are offering existing staff at their Hinckley nurseries the chance to transfer to the new Burbage site.

Sarah said: “We want to start with at least one member of our existing staff in each area of the nursery, as they already understand our ethos and ways of working. This will ensure that our high standards are maintained in our new nursery and that we have a consistent approach across the board.”

Priesthills was initially set up by Sarah and Catherine’s mother Sue Prosser, with the sisters taking over from Sue in recent years.

Sarah said: “Originally, we lived above the first nursery, so it’s always been part of our lives. When me and my sister had our own children, Mum was ready to retire so it was well timed for us becoming involved in the business.

“The children in our nurseries start with us as babies and are with us for a key part of their lives, becoming more independent before going off to school. Being part of their early lives makes it a really rewarding job.”

Simon Hain, director at ehB Reeves, said: “The new nursery will give this former kitchen and bathroom showroom a new lease of life, and I’m pleased we could play a part in helping Sarah and Catherine to find the perfect location in Burbage to help Priesthills expand further.”

For more information on the new Priesthills Nursery, visit www.priesthills.co.uk and to find out more about ehB Reeves, visit www.ehbreeves.com.