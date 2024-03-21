Leamington communication agency celebrates national award for veterinary marketing campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

R&Co Communications picked up the PR Campaign of the Year at the Veterinary Marketing Association Awards 2024, held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on March 15.

R&Co, which has offices in Leamington Spa and Birmingham, collected the award from comedian Tom Allen in recognition of its work with Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists (AMVS) around a deadly dog disease known as Alabama Rot.

The award-winning R&Co campaign focused on raising awareness of the symptoms of Alabama Rot among dog owners across the country, using a strategic approach which positioned AMVS as the UK’s foremost authority on the condition.

L-R Tom Allen, managing director Peter Robinson and account directors Tom Payne and Ian Gallagher

It also secured veterinary industry PR opportunities with leading AMVS clinicians, providing them with a platform to demonstrate their expertise on CRGV.​

Meanwhile, a quarter of all sessions on AMVS’ dedicated Alabama Rot website were driven by referral traffic from media coverage, with Google Analytics data showing a total of 12,705 referral sessions.

R&Co managing director Peter Robinson said: “Our team are experts in veterinary PR and consistently deliver excellent results for our clients in the sector. This award is further proof of that, and we were delighted to win ahead of some very tough competition and large agencies.

“We have worked in the veterinary industry for nearly two decades and applied our expertise to deliver a truly multi-platform PR campaign which has been recognised at a national level.”

R&Co represents AMVS as part of its work for Mars Petcare-owned Linnaeus, one of the UK’s biggest veterinary groups.

Previously, R&Co won Gold for the best healthcare campaign at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Midlands PRide awards in 2022, also for its work on Alabama Rot with AMVS.