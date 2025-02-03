Leamington communications agency celebrates back-to-back record years

A West Midlands PR agency is celebrating another record year which saw it generate its biggest-ever fee income and scoop its first national award.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

R&Co Communications, which has offices in Leamington Spa and Birmingham, followed up growth of more than 30 per cent in 2023 with a further 39 per cent spike in fee income in 2024.

The last calendar year also saw the agency win three awards including its first national prize, the PR Campaign of the Year, at the Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA) Awards in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R&Co also picked up the Low Budget Campaign Award at the Midlands PRCA Dare Awards in Birmingham, alongside the Small Consultancy of the Year – its first whole-agency award.

Birmingham and Leamington Spa-based PR agency R&Co Communications is celebrating another record year in 2024, which also saw it win three awards.

Both the VMA and Low Budget Campaign prizes recognised the agency’s work raising awareness of Alabama Rot with clients Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists and Mars Petcare-owned Linnaeus, one of the UK’s biggest veterinary groups.

As well as a rapidly-filling trophy cabinet, R&Co successfully expanded its social media and SEO departments in 2024 with new team members and clients.

New SEO clients included 80-year-old Worcestershire logistics experts Marshall’s Transport; growing Buckinghamshire fulfilment firm e2b and European pallet poolers IPP – a media relations client of the agency for nearly a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team also grew by three, with the addition of social media account director Kirstie Robinson, SEO account director Jack Stocking and social media account manager Joe Tabb.

Peter Robinson, managing director at R&Co, said: “We have enjoyed another landmark year at R&Co, based on hard work, quality recruitment and delivering results for clients who trust us to go the extra mile for them.

“When we rebranded the company from Newsline PR to R&Co in 2022, it was to reflect our ambition to offer all communications services under one roof. That ambition has now turned into reality, with growing specialist teams offering new and expanded digital marketing services to our clients.

“As well as our first SEO-only clients – a landmark in itself for R&Co – the outstanding work delivered before 2024 was reflected in three award wins, including our first national prize and first whole-agency award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to seeing where 2025 takes us. With the ambition and hard work this team offers, the sky is the limit.”

For more information about R&Co, search for R&Co Communications on social media.