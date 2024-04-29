Leamington communications agency celebrates quartet of award nominations
R&Co Communications has been shortlisted for the national CIPR Excellence Awards in the Healthcare/Wellbeing Campaign category, for its ongoing work with Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists (AMVS) around a deadly dog disease known as Alabama Rot.
R&Co represents AMVS as part of its work for Mars Petcare-owned Linnaeus, one of the UK’s biggest veterinary groups.
In the same week, Leamington Spa and Birmingham-based R&Co was also nominated for the Low Budget Campaign Award, Media Relations Award and Small Consultancy of the Year Award in the Midlands PRCA Dare Awards.
The latest string of nominations for the family-run agency follows its first national award, the PR Campaign of the Year, which it collected at the Veterinary Marketing Association Awards in London in March.
R&Co managing director Peter Robinson said: “The success of our agency in recent years is thanks to a deliberate strategy of appointing outstanding talent to our team.
“This is paying off not just in terms of our client growth, but in the recognition we are starting to gain through award successes such as these.
“We’re up against some real industry heavyweights in these awards, which is a sign of how far we’ve come and where we are heading.”
R&Co was established in 1979 and was previously known as Newsline PR. It is a full-service PR agency with clients in a range of B2B and B2C sectors including veterinary, property, security and logistics.
For more information about R&Co, visit www.rcomms.co.uk or search for R&Co Communications on social media.