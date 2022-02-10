Leamington company celebrates its 50th year in business

Nissar Khan, Andrew Stanier, Adrian Stanier (all Sandell) with Alex Kerr (Chamber)

A Leamington company is celebrating its 50th anniversary of being in business – and is forecasting significant growth for the coming financial year.

Sandell, which is based at Tachbrook Park is a fit-out and refurbishment specialist across a range of sectors – from commercial and industrial premises to motor dealerships and hospitality.

The company was established in 1972 by Robin Sandell, focusing mainly on installation of ceilings and partitions within commercial premises, before current owners Adrian and Andrew Stanier purchased the business in 2004.

Growth was kerbed by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many organisations forced to work from home meaning some put development plans on hold.

As restrictions have eased, the company – a long-standing member of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce – has seen enquiries and work levels rising again.

Sandell is now anticipating its 2022/23 turnover to be 20 per cent up on the year before the pandemic hit and is recruiting once again to meet demand.

Adrian Stanier, managing director of Sandell, said: “Enquiry levels are starting to return strongly and we are feeling very positive about the future.

“This latest financial year will still feel the effects of the Covid-19 restrictions but all the indications are that the next 12 months are going to be the strongest for a number of years and significantly ahead of the final year before the pandemic hit.

“The business has evolved over the past 50 years and has grown from its specialism of the installation of suspended ceilings and demountable partitioning systems to offering a range of services and working on behalf of a whole host of clients, across many sectors. It now offers a full turn-key solution.

“We now have 22 members of the team and we are looking to add to that over the coming months to ensure we make the most of the growth potential on the back of restrictions lifting.

“It has been great to carry out work across our region recently, including refurbishment projects at the Bullring, Birmingham; Motor Dealerships in Tamworth, Solihull and Erdington and a number of large Industrial units.

“That said, we are very much a national company and work across the whole country on a wide range of projects.”

Alex Kerr, membership adviser at the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, paid a visit to the company to check on its plans for growth.

He said: “It’s a great achievement for Sandell to reach 50 years in business and the company continues to go from strength to strength.

“Surviving the last two years has been an achievement in itself for businesses across Coventry and Warwickshire but hopefully now we can see a period of sustained growth.