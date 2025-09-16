Leamington company interior design company wins third award this year

A Leamington interior design company is celebrating winning its third prestigious award this year.

Veritas Interiors, based in Kenilworth Street, has just won the award for Best Luxury Kitchen Design at the Designerati Awards North 2025.

The awards shine a spotlight on the outstanding designers, manufacturers, and showrooms across the North of the UK and are a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and industry leadership.

Veritas Interiors is the creative home of owner Naiem Ayub, who studied at Central Saint Martin’s alongside other notable faces, and for the last 25 years Naiem has been at the forefront of interior design creating award-winning kitchens, bathrooms, home cinemas and wine cellars.

Scooping one of the top awards, the host for the evening added that Naiem’s project “wowed the judges with its originality, technical excellence, and breath taking design".

Naiem said: “To win this award in a room full of my peers was incredible, and to hear the wonderful comments and observations the judges

made regarding my work.

"I told the clients that their kitchen has scooped a top award, and they too were delighted – they joked that it ‘should raise the asking price of the house if they sell’.

"So much creativity, thought and detail go into each project, and this award is affirmation of that.”

With several award wins this year already across both kitchen and bathroom designs, Veritas has also made its way into the final of an important

international design award later in the year, shortlisted amongst the very best designers from across the globe.