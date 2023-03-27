Leamington company receives service excellence award after surprise nomination

Squab Storage has been named Family Business of the Year 2023 at the Midlands Service Excellence Awards.

A Leamington-based company has received a service excellence award after it was secretly nominated by one of its clients

Squab Storage has been named Family Business of the Year 2023 at the Midlands Service Excellence Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Led by directors Emlyn Evans and Alex Henney, Squab Storage centres offer storage for companies and individuals, but frequently act as hubs for companies in a range of sectors who use them for a variety of operational functions.

Squab Group Director Emlyn Evans and Andy Kay, Self Storage Manager of the Leamington site, with event organiser Henrik Court, Director of Henrick Court Events Management.

Along with its Leamington headquarters, it has centres in Evesham and Rubery in the West Midlands and is home to more than 200 businesses across the three sites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is set to open a new site in Suffolk this summer following a £3.5 million investment to expand.

Read more: Property Focus: Ever dreamed of living on a country estate? Take a look at this one near Warwick that has its own stables

Squab was nominated for the award by Leamington tenant Swim in a Tin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swim in a Tin described Squab as a true business partner, with the team sharing their entrepreneurial experience and helping the business to grow.

Nick Timms, of Swim in a Tin, said: “Starting a new business is always a challenge and doing something that has not been done before requires more than just a landlord. Squab is a true partner to our business – they are accessible, supportive and dependable with a ‘can do’ attitude.