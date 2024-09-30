Leamington dancers hit the RSC stage

By Jeren Hogben
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 09:28 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 09:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Six budding ballerinas from Leamington Spa have spent the last two weeks performing alongside the Northern Ballet at the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon, in their production of Romeo & Juliet.

Six budding ballerinas from Leamington Spa have spent the last two weeks performing alongside the Northern Ballet at the RSC in their production of Romeo & Juliet.

Pictured (L-R) Felicity, Harriet, Ottilie, Petra, Delilah and Ida are all students at local Leamington dance and performing arts school, Jaykays Dance Company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Principal Jeren Hogben said “I am so incredibly proud. Dancing on the RSC stage alongside professional ballerinas is an unbelievable opportunity. The children have enjoyed every moment and made memories they’ll never forget.”

Leamington dancers ready for the RSC stageLeamington dancers ready for the RSC stage
Leamington dancers ready for the RSC stage

The dancers have performed in a total of 12 shows that ends on Saturday 28th September and has been the first time ballet has been performed on the main stage at the RSC in decades!

You can find out more about Jaykays Dance Company here www.jaykaysdancecompany.co.uk

Related topics:Leamington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.