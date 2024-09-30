Leamington dancers hit the RSC stage
Six budding ballerinas from Leamington Spa have spent the last two weeks performing alongside the Northern Ballet at the RSC in their production of Romeo & Juliet.
Pictured (L-R) Felicity, Harriet, Ottilie, Petra, Delilah and Ida are all students at local Leamington dance and performing arts school, Jaykays Dance Company.
Principal Jeren Hogben said “I am so incredibly proud. Dancing on the RSC stage alongside professional ballerinas is an unbelievable opportunity. The children have enjoyed every moment and made memories they’ll never forget.”
The dancers have performed in a total of 12 shows that ends on Saturday 28th September and has been the first time ballet has been performed on the main stage at the RSC in decades!
You can find out more about Jaykays Dance Company here www.jaykaysdancecompany.co.uk
