Leamington entrepreneur celebrated at The House of Lords

Clare Haynes, founder of Wildfire was spotlighted at a special International Women’s Day event at the House of Lords last Friday, celebrating her success as a founder.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helping women

Clare, whose business helps women (and men too) to become confident in conversation, was one of 100 female entrepreneurs from across the UK selected for Small Business Britain’s annual #iAlso100 – a line up of 2025’s most inspirational female entrepreneurs.

A part of Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur campaign, the #iAlso100 champions the powerful impact of female business owners to the UK economy, communities and society.

UK's Top 100 Female Entrepreneurs celebrating at The House of Lords

Impressive entrepreneurial journey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Haynes was named as one of ƒ:Entrepreneur’s #iAlso100 this year in recognition of her impressive entrepreneurial journey, including running her business alongside a host of other responsibilities.

Clare, a single parent who also runs a property business, was called out for her commitment to equip more women in being able to handle difficult situations, especially when feeling vulnerable.

Clare Haynes, Confident Conversations Specialist at Wildfire, said: “It’s an honour to be in a room of such extraordinary talent and in a fantastic setting for female business founders to be acknowledged.”

Clare Haynes, Conversation Specialist at Wildfire, at The House of Lords

Clare founded the training and coaching company Wildfire in 2002, to help women (and men too) to go from cautious to confident in difficult conversations.

Far-reaching and life-changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a trainer, coach and conference speaker reaching thousands of people, Clare has seen these skills help (especially women) to become mentally healthier and to fight for others.

Clare says: “Every woman has felt uncomfortable in a conversation, in or outside of work, and whether it’s being assertive for herself or advocating for someone else, simple steps can turn a situation around successfully.”

Clare Haynes enjoyed afternoon tea and networking in Westminster, meeting other founders from across the country, as well as special guests, which included representatives from across Government and the King’s Trust.

The special event brought together hundreds of female business owners from across the UK to showcase their powerful economic contribution and the transformative, positive impact that entrepreneurship can have on women.

International Women's Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speeches on the importance of International Women’s Day for female entrepreneurs were delivered by Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain, Maria Vidler, Chief Customer Officer at Starling Bank, Emma Heal, Managing Director of Lucky Saint and entrepreneur Jessamine Hislop, founder of Little Pickles Markets who features in this year’s #iAlso100 campaign.

“The drive and determination of women-led businesses across the UK is nothing short of remarkable. Despite the entrepreneurial load of running a business, women are demonstrably happier and more confident for taking on that challenge and making a huge impact through their businesses,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain and the ƒ:Entrepreneur campaign.

“Through the f:Entrepreneur campaign, we want to foster this confidence and creativity to boost women’s successes this year and beyond, which will drive so much growth and recovery for the UK as a whole. It was great to have amazing women like Clare Haynes join us for the day to recognize their value and impact on entrepreneurship.”

Now in its ninth year, the campaign reflects how female entrepreneurs continue to thrive in the UK despite persistent economic challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To see the full line-up of the 100 amazing women featured in this year’s f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign visit https://f-entrepreneur.com/ialso-100-2025/.

For more about Clare Haynes and Wildfire: www.wildfireatwork.co.uk