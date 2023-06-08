Leamington entrepreneur launches what he believes is the world’s first AI-based rental app

A Leamington entrepreneur has launched what he believes is the world’s first AI-based rental app.

'Rentr' is the brainchild of Vik Tara, who has 30 years of experience in the lettings and property industry.

His aim is to improve the rental experience by allowing landlords to list and manage multiple properties on the new app, as well as offer communication between landlords and tenants.

Vik said: “Typically, for the majority of landlords that choose to go it alone, it can involve everything from managing multiple viewings and finding good tenants to endless red tape and admin. The rest pay a small fortune for agents to handle things for them and are often left disappointed."

Vik Tara