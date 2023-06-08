Register
Leamington entrepreneur launches what he believes is the world’s first AI-based rental app

A Leamington entrepreneur has launched what he believes is the world’s first AI-based rental app.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST

'Rentr' is the brainchild of Vik Tara, who has 30 years of experience in the lettings and property industry.

His aim is to improve the rental experience by allowing landlords to list and manage multiple properties on the new app, as well as offer communication between landlords and tenants.

Vik said: “Typically, for the majority of landlords that choose to go it alone, it can involve everything from managing multiple viewings and finding good tenants to endless red tape and admin. The rest pay a small fortune for agents to handle things for them and are often left disappointed."

Vik TaraVik Tara
Vik Tara

Vik, who previously founded the Student Only property company based in Birmingham, added: “We believe that Rentr is a game-changer for the rental industry. Harnessing the power of AI to offer one true complete solution will redefine the rental experience and empower landlords on their lettings journey."

Visit www.rentr.co

Related topics:LeamingtonBirmingham