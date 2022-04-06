Leamington entrepreneur named Business Woman of the Year at a national awards ceremony

A Leamington entrepreneur has been named Business Woman of the Year at a national awards ceremony
Suzanne Linton was given the award at the Women of the Year Luncheon & Awards, one of the UK’s longest running annual awards.
Suzanne is the CEO of Freestyle, a tech agency in Ashorne. Established in 1996 as an early digital pioneer by its current owners, the business now employs 30 people.
Suzanne Linton, who now lives in Stratford after previously living in Leamington and Fenny Compton, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be named Business Woman of the Year and it’s a real honour to be recognised in this way.
"I’d like to thank Women of the Year for this wonderful accolade and for helping to shine a light on the achievements of women in business.
"I admire the passion and dedication of all my fellow finalists and it’s been so inspiring to hear their stories and celebrate their work at this year’s ceremony.”
The 40th anniversary of the annual awards ceremony took place at Hilton Birmingham Metropole on April 1 and welcomed over 600 professionals from the private and public sectors.
Dr Sharon Redrobe OBE, CEO of Twycross Zoo and WOTY director, said: "Suzanne was shortlisted alongside seven other inspiring women of huge talent, skill and determination and this year’s ceremony has been a fantastic opportunity to celebrate their achievements and highlight their important work. It’s so important to support and champion fellow women in business and Suzanne is a wonderful advocate for that.”