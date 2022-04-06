Leamington entrepreneur named Business Woman of the Year at a national awards ceremony

Suzanne Linton has been named Business Woman of the Year at the Women of the Year Luncheon & Awards

A Leamington entrepreneur has been named Business Woman of the Year at a national awards ceremony

Suzanne Linton was given the award at the Women of the Year Luncheon & Awards, one of the UK’s longest running annual awards.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzanne is the CEO of Freestyle, a tech agency in Ashorne. Established in 1996 as an early digital pioneer by its current owners, the business now employs 30 people.

Suzanne Linton, who now lives in Stratford after previously living in Leamington and Fenny Compton, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be named Business Woman of the Year and it’s a real honour to be recognised in this way.

"I’d like to thank Women of the Year for this wonderful accolade and for helping to shine a light on the achievements of women in business.

"I admire the passion and dedication of all my fellow finalists and it’s been so inspiring to hear their stories and celebrate their work at this year’s ceremony.”

The 40th anniversary of the annual awards ceremony took place at Hilton Birmingham Metropole on April 1 and welcomed over 600 professionals from the private and public sectors.