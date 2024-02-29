Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An app-based employee recognition programme that is using science to promote feel-good hormones has launched at a boutique hotel in Leamington Spa.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, which is part of The Eden Hotel Collection, has unveiled The Happy Hub to its 110-strong workforce, which is a programme focusing on activities that help to generate the four key hormones that drive positive mental health – dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins.

E-cards for employees to recognise each other for milestones and their efforts have been introduced to promote oxytocin – otherwise known as the ‘hug hormone’ – to help develop team bonding and collaborative working. A digital social recognition wall has also been introduced for colleagues to share their recognition company-wide.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa

Monetary rewards for going above and beyond for customers and at least five years of service have also been introduced to promote serotonin and endorphins, which help to maintain mood balance and regulate emotional responses.

An employee of the month initiative has also been introduced to drive satisfaction and motivation, whereby chosen individuals are treated to the choice of a Sunday lunch, afternoon tea, a day off, or a 55-minute spa treatment at one of Eden’s hotels.

Lisa Redding, Group People Director at Eden Hotel Collection, said: “People underpin the success of any business – especially in hospitality – and if they are going to perform at their best, ultimately positive happy hormones are key.

“Hospitality can sometimes wrongly be perceived as a stop-gap career with low pay and benefits and limited career prospects. We are challenging that with a transformative people-first approach which champions positivity against the backdrop of what is understandably a fast-paced, demanding environment.

“The Happy Hub represents the variety of different ways that we are helping to promote each of these hormones across our entire workforce, who have crucially fed into the development of this new recognition scheme to help drive forward a strong culture of recognition.

“In planning The Happy Hub, we knew we wanted a digital scheme which was inclusive to all, from a front-facing role to a back-of-house position, and an app-based model also appeals to our employee age demographic.”

The Happy Hub launch comes off the back of Eden Hotel Collection seeing a 26 per cent increase in its employee retention rate over the past two years.

Mark Chambers, Managing Director at The Eden Hotel Collection, added: “The high standards of service that Eden’s hotels have become known for are built on a happy and motivated workforce, and the launch of The Happy Hub has a crucial role to play in not only retaining our talent, but attracting new recruits too.

“Feeling appreciated in your place of work is key and it was great to get our team engaged in helping to develop the programme, and I look forward to seeing it go from strength-to-strength over the coming months.”

Josefine Blomqvist, General Manager at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, commented: “Our staff are loving the fun element that The Happy Hub has added to recognising each other – particularly the e-cards – which is helping to develop a stronger team bond.”