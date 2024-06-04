Leamington hotel's gardens reach major milestone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa's gardens turn 110 years old this year, and to mark the milestone, the hotel’s workforce will be unveiling to guests how the garden’s plants branch out across every area of the venue as part of the hotel’s ‘Inspired by our Gardens’ initiative.

Staff at a Leamington hotel have been sowing seeds of knowledge about their venue’s historic gardens which have reached a major milestone.

The carefully curated ten-acre gardens at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa turn 110 years old this year, after being designed by Percy Morley Hoarder in 1914, who was also the architect of Mallory Court itself.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa's staff in the hotel's gardens

The grounds comprise of formal gardens – including the rose garden – alongside a kitchen garden which produces more than 50 varieties of fruit, vegetables and herbs that are used in the venue’s seasonal dishes and drinks all year round.

The gardens are also home to four bee hives as part of the hotel’s efforts to boost the local bee population, while producing tasty honey for its menus, which guests can sample as part of a beekeeping experience.

Josefine Blomqvist is the General Manager at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, and says most of the hotel’s 100-strong workforce have been armed with gardening knowledge that is relevant to their respective departments – while concierge staff are now also able to provide garden tours so they can wow guests with green trivia.

Josefine said: “As a society we are often guilty of not appreciating the beauty of our surroundings, so we have been working with our staff so that when guests visit us for an overnight stay or stop by for afternoon tea, they can learn more about our picturesque surroundings, as well as our sustainability efforts with home-grown produce.

Gardens at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa

“Our grounds influence so much of what we do here at Mallory, from growing ingredients that are used in our seasonal dishes through to homegrown chamomile tea given to our guests on turndown.

“We also want our guests to experience the benefits of nature as part of their stay, and so a map of mindfulness walks has been created, with suggestions of where guests can reflect, meditate and unwind at dawn or dusk.

“All of our people have been really engaged in understanding how the hotel’s gardens influence every aspect of the hotel, which is really important, as they have a crucial role to play in helping our guests to connect with nature when they are here.

“Reaching 110 years is a great achievement for our garden and educating our guests – both young and old – about the benefits of nature will help to ensure it has many more years of love and appreciation.”