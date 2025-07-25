The kitchen designed and installed in Salzburg by Veritas Design which has been nominated for an SBID International Design Award. Credit: www.siweiss.com

A Leamington interior design company has been shortlisted for an international award

Veritas Interiors, based in Kenilworth Street, is a finalist in this year’s SBID International Design Awards for a kitchen designed and installed in Salzburg.

Evaluated by a panel of distinguished, industry-leading experts for functionality, innovation, creativity, and technical execution, an SBID Award is considered one of the most coveted accolades for design excellence.

Success in the awards programme demonstrates the highest level of design skill and professional mastery across the interior design profession.

Naiem, owner, and chief designer of Veritas Interiors said: “To be a finalist in such a prestigious international award is incredibly special.

"To be chosen by the client for such an important project – securing it over London, and Salzburg showrooms was wonderful, but to have your design acknowledged internationally is something else.

“The finished kitchen is breath taking and award-worthy.”

The public vote for the award will close on Friday 5 September at 5pm.

To vote visit www.veritasinteriors.com