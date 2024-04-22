Leamington law firm announces prestigious sustainability certification

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wright Hassall, based in Leamington, has been awarded Planet Mark certification.

Planet Mark is an internationally-recognised sustainability certification for organisations acknowledging continuous progress, encouraging action and committing to cut carbon emissions by an aim of five per cent, and continue to do so year-on-year.

The announcement comes on Earth Day – a global event which aims to highlight the importance of protecting the environment.

Mark Shrimpton, of Wright Hassall, with the Planet Mark certificate

The year-long certification process involved submitting a range of data to measure the firm’s carbon emissions before taking a number of steps to reduce this.

This has included being more energy efficient by encouraging staff members to turn off electrical items such as lights, monitors and electric heaters when not in use, increasing the firm’s focus on recycling, encouraging staff to only travel when necessary and educating them on the most effective ways to travel.

Going forward, Wright Hassall will be working with its landlord to improve the overall energy efficiency of its building, moving to renewable energy sources and will look at introducing further multi-use tenancies within the building to ensure the space is being used as effectively as possible in a bid to continue to reduce emissions.

Mark Shrimpton, HR Director at Wright Hassall, said: “We are extremely pleased to announce our Planet Mark certification in recognition of our efforts to reduce carbon emissions across the business.

“Businesses produce an incredible amount of carbon – often more than people realise – and it is extremely important to look at ways to reduce this and improve environmental performance.

“Each individual plays a part in helping to reduce carbon emissions, and we have been working hard to improve our processes, educate our employees on what they can do to support this and ask them to ensure that they do the right thing to help us achieve our goals.