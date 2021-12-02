Leamington law firm's new specialist solicitor has been praised in international guide

Family lawyer Louise Hunt with David Lester, senior partner with Blythe Liggins.

A specialist in international family law, recognised in this year’s Legal 500, has joined Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins.

Louise Hunt had previously spent eight years with leading UK law firm Mills & Reeve, where she gained considerable experience in dealing with complex matrimonial matters.

She also developed a specialist interest in international cases, particularly those involving the relocation of children outside of the UK’s jurisdiction.

Brought up in Stratford, Louise attended The Kingsley School in Leamington and then Stratford Grammar School for Girls before reading history and politics at Birmingham University. She then passed her legal practice examination at Birmingham Law School before becoming fully qualified in 2014.

Louise said: “I am very excited about joining Blythe Liggins where I will be covering all aspects of family law, including divorce, property and financial issues, children and pre-nuptial agreements.”

David Lester, senior partner at Blythe Liggins, said: “Louise has a formidable record in family law with one of the leading firms in the country and we are very excited about her joining us. Her knowledge of international family law will be invaluable.”

In this year’s Legal 500 she was described as being ‘an excellent solicitor, robust and fair, extremely efficient and thorough, great with clients and easy to communicate with’.