Leamington Morrisons offers discounts to customers following this morning's (Monday) 'system issues'

Morrisons has cut its prices for customers after experiencing ‘system issues’ this morning.

The store is offering 10 per cent off all items for its loyalty cardholders and discounts for all shoppers until it closes on Christmas Eve.

This morning, the supermarket chain reported that it was experiencing “some system issues which are principally impacting some More Card discounts and Click and Collect orders”.

The system issues resulted in some More Card customers complaining after expected discounts were not added when they went to pay.

Morrisons has apologised after experiencing ‘system issues’ across the country this morning

To compensate, Morrisons is making the top 100 More Card prices the regular price for all customers, whether they have a More Card or not.

A Morrison’s spokesperson said: “All our stores have now made the top 100 More Card prices the regular price - including the 10p veg deal, turkeys, spirits and champagne.

“And in addition we will give More Card customers an extra 10% off their entire shop as an apology.”