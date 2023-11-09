Leamington physiotherapy and sports massage clinic moves back to town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Leamington physiotherapy and sports massage clinic has opened a new clinic in Leamington town centre.
Fire & Earth Sports Massage has been based in the town for four years and has now moved into the Regent Grove premises to accommodate its growing team ranging from physiotherapists, sports therapists, sports massage experts and podiatrists.
Owner Harry Sherlock (MSc) said: “It’s great to celebrate the team's hard work to progress to this level.
"Our aim is to provide Leamington and the surrounding towns with the best care possible, whether the injuries be major or minor.
"We are about providing the complete experience and be with the person through not only their initial injury, but lifelong objective for a pain free healthy life.”
The clinic took seven weeks to build at 41-43 Regent Grove.
For more information about Fire & Earth visit https://www.fireandearthleamington.co.uk/