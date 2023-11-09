Leamington physiotherapy and sports massage clinic moves back to town centre

Fire & Earth has opened a new clinic in Regent Grove to accommodate its growing team.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington physiotherapy and sports massage clinic has opened a new clinic in Leamington town centre.

Fire & Earth Sports Massage has been based in the town for four years and has now moved into the Regent Grove premises to accommodate its growing team ranging from physiotherapists, sports therapists, sports massage experts and podiatrists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Harry Sherlock (MSc) said: “It’s great to celebrate the team's hard work to progress to this level.

The Fire & Earth Sports Massage team at their new clinic in Regent Grove pictured with Leamington Mayor Councillor Alan Boad. Picture supplied.

"Our aim is to provide Leamington and the surrounding towns with the best care possible, whether the injuries be major or minor.

"We are about providing the complete experience and be with the person through not only their initial injury, but lifelong objective for a pain free healthy life.”

The clinic took seven weeks to build at 41-43 Regent Grove.