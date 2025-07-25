Leamington restaurant named among top 100 in the country for second year running

A Leamington restaurant is celebrating being listed among the Top 100 Restaurants in the UK at a special awards ceremony at The House of Lords last week.

Paprika Club, which marks its 31st year in the town, has made the prestigious list for the second year running, selected from more than 10,000 curry houses in the country.

Each year the Asian Catering Federation, which represents 30,000 Asian and Oriental restaurants in the UK, hosts national and regional awards, shortlists from which are determined by public votes.

The Federation’s panel of judges then tour the country, assessing the merits of each restaurant. Marks are awarded for culinary skills, with top scores reserved for the innovative used of fresh, local ingredients, services, ambience, hygiene and contributions to the local community and charitable activities.

Anisa Khan, right, runner-up on this year's Apprentice helps present the award to Shamim Uddin.

Shamim Uddin, who heads up the family-run business, received his certificate from Anisa Khan, whose Indian-Italian fusion Bombay Pizza business has seen huge success since being chosen as Sir Alan Sugar’s runner-up on this year’s BBC Apprentice.

Shamim said: “When we opened our small business on December 1st 1994 we had a dream and it has been quite a journey. In the last five years we have pushed ourselves in competitions to improve and we are reaping the rewards now thanks to our customers and our team at the restaurant who have made it possible. We look forward to continuing to build on this success and welcoming old and new faces to enjoy that journey with us. I am living my dream. Thank you to everyone involved!”

He added: “Our aim is to provide a unique dining experience serving exquisite Indian cuisine representing our culture and legendary gastronomy with typical dishes using a creative touch. We pride ourselves on quality, and most importantly, our customers.”

The Top 100 accolade is the latest in a string of awards for the proud 10-strong Paprika Club team, in Regent Street, including being voted The Asian Curry Awards’ Best Asian Restaurant in Warwickshire & West Midlands for the last two years and Curry Life Awards’ Best restaurant in Warwickshire in 2021 and 2022.

Paprika Club, Leamington

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan paid tribute to the businesses that made the Top 100 list.

He said: “The triumph of the British curry industry is indicative of the massive contribution British Asians have made – and continue to make – to our cities, our towns and our villages.

“And its achievements are part of a much bigger success story – about the role of amazing Asian businesses, which number in the tens of thousands and – together – fuel growth and generate over £60 billion for our economy.

“These companies employ thousands of workers across our country, brighten our high streets, improve the quality of life in our neighbourhoods and enrich our society and culture.”

Visit: https://paprikaclub.co.uk/

The full Top 100 list can be found here: https://top100curryrestaurants.co.uk/