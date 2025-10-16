Leamington restaurant vying to win Asian Curry Awards for third consecutive year

A Leamington restaurant is vying for a hat trick of accolades in the 15th Asian Curry Awards again this year.

Paprika Club, which marks its 31st year in the town, has made the prestigious shortlist for the third year running, selected as one of the finalists for Best Asian Restaurant in Warwickshire and The West Midlands.

Shamim Uddin, who heads up the family-run business, said: “When we opened our small business on December 1st 1994 we had a dream and it has been quite a journey. To win again for the third year running would be an incredible honour.”

He added: “Our aim is to provide a unique dining experience serving exquisite Indian cuisine representing our culture and legendary gastronomy with typical dishes using a creative touch. We pride ourselves on quality, and most importantly, our customers. A huge thank you to our amazing team and loyal guests who continue to support us every step of the way.”

Paprika Club in Leamington.

The award winners are chosen from all over the UK by the Asian Catering Federation’s esteemed panel of judges from a list of finalists voted for by the spice loving public.

The Asian Catering Federation (ACF), which represents the nation’s 30,000 Asian and Oriental restaurants organises the only awards open to all Asian cuisines: Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

The proud 10-strong team, in Regent Street were also, in July, listed among the Top 100 Restaurants in the UK, selected from more than 10,000 curry houses in the country. The restaurant also boasts the title of The Curry Life Awards’ Best Restaurant in Warwickshire in 2021 and 2022.

Shamin and the team will find out if they’ve made it three out of three at the glittering awards night, at Grosvenor House in London’s Mayfair, on November 16th.

Votes can be registered for Paprika Club here: https://www.asiancurryawards.com/vote/

Visit: https://paprikaclub.co.uk/