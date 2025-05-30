Leamington showroom through to national finals

Veritas Interiors on Kenilworth Street in Leamington is celebrating having made it through to the finals of not one, but two categories at the prestigious BKU Awards in London in June, having previously won the coveted Best Showroom category a few years ago, beating entrants from London and across the UK. Through to the finals of Best Kitchen Design and Best Bathroom Design, Veritas are hoping to secure yet another award to add to their list of accolades.

Naiem is the creative talent behind the company and following a degree obtained from Central Saint Martins in London, he has spent 25 years creating beautiful bathrooms, kitchens, home cinemas, and stunning cabinetry for homes not just across Warwickshire and the surrounding area, but also the Cotswolds, London, Salzburg and Athens! Thanks to his impressive reputation for design and customer service, he has secured exclusive UK distribution of many quality British and European brands, and exclusive distribution of others outside of London.

Working with residential and commercial clients, he has built up a reputation that has attracted industry professionals to Leamington, Naiem explains; “I am proud of every project and client we work with, from people that walk-in when passing the showroom, leading estate agents who have seen so many homes, but choose to work with us to deliver that something different, to interior designers from London who note that our products, and our design capability is superior to that of showrooms in the capital – every customer is important, and ultimately becomes a friend.”

The finals will take place at The Grand Connaught Rooms, Covent Garden on the 6th of June, and Naiem is looking forward to catching up with industry colleagues and suppliers on what is a special night for the industry.