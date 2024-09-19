Leamington Spa-based fulfilment company encourages staff to ‘walk’ to Paris

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teams from across Leamington Spa-based Fullers Fulfilment are taking up the challenge to walk, run or swim 425km to 'reach' Paris, as part of a charity initiative to raise funds for the Switch The Play foundation.

Fullers Fulfilment, the multi-channel fulfilment specialist, is in the midst of its biggest challenge yet; the 425km Sports Challenge.

Teams of three from across the business are competing to see who can walk, run, cycle or swim 425km first, the distance between London and Paris. Fullers also has warehouse facilities in Slough and Bordon.

“In the spirit of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics that just concluded, we were really keen to launch an activity that brought staff together, brought out their competitiveness, and had a wider benefit to society,” explains Lilla Horvath, fulfilment services analyst at Fullers Fulfilment.

Fullers Fulfilment team running for charity

The challenge began in August and is set to finish at the end of November with teams fundraising based on their performance. The goal is to reach £750. So far, across the six teams competing, Fullers Fulfilment staff have walked more than 1,800 kilometres and their fundraising target is in sight.

“The idea for the challenge sparked from conversations we’re having with Includability and the introduction of the charity Switch The Play during a monthly webinar. The charity resonated with a number of our staff, including myself, who as an ultra-marathon runner, understands the impact of sport on your life and your mental health.”

All money raised by the challenge will be donated to Switch The Play – the UK’s only charity dedicated to helping sportspeople move into life outside of sport.

The incentives for staff, apart from bragging rights, include a prize for the first team to ‘reach’ Paris, the first team to ‘reach’ the English coast, and a prize for the team who walks the most kilometres.

The challenge forms part of Fuller Fulfilment’s wider corporate social responsibility programme of donating to causes aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – by being part of the B1G1 (Buy One, Give One) initiative which is run by Business for Good.

For more information on Fullers Fulfilment, please visit their website www.fullers-logistics.com