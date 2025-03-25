Leamington Spa Butcher brings home the bacon at national craft butchery awards

A butcher from Leamington Spa has been crowned ‘Young Butcher of the Year’ at this year’s Smithfield Awards, announced at Butchers’ Hall in London.

Open to butchers aged under 24, George Allen of Aubrey Allen won the prestigious Q Guild of Butchers award which is designed to recognise and reward the UK’s up and coming talent who represent the very future of the industry.

A fourth generation member to enter the family business, George’s manager Simon Kelly, described George as “a fantastic young butcher who has embraced the family tradition with passion and dedication. Butchery was clearly his calling”.

Aubrey Allen also scooped the national award for its Bacon at this year’s awards for its Molasses Cured Blythburgh Free-Range Bacon, in what is widely recognised as the meat trade’s most high profile and challenging product evaluation.

Organised by the Q Guild of Butchers, the awards which have run for more than 30 years, recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products including sausages, bacon, burgers, steak, game products, BBQ products and more.

Products are awarded a Bronze, Silver or Gold award by a panel of independent industry judges, with all Gold products in each category then pitched against each for the category champion Diamond Award.

Aubrey Allen’s Molasses Cured Blythburgh Free-Range Baconwas described by judges as having ‘outstanding flavour’. The coveted Young Butcher of the Year and Diamond Award were presented to Aubrey Allen by Prof John Gilliland OBE DSc, a renowned authority on sustainable agriculture and food security.

The butcher also received a further seven Gold Awards - – the highest possible rating from the Guild – for its Smoked Bacon, Redcurrant and Red Wine Venison Sausage, Veal & Olive Ballotine, Curried Cottage Pie, Stuffed Guinea Fowl Leg Parcel, Duck Lasagne, Wagyu Beef Truffles and Dry Aged Grass Fed Peppered Beef & Smoked Cheddar Vol-au-Vent.

George Allen of Aubrey Allen butchers said: ““I never thought I would win this award so it has shown me just how far I’ve come and what I’m truly capable of! My favourite part of the job is definitely the camaraderie and the team I work with who make me feel I’m important part of the team - that’s what matters most.”

Stuart Wilson of Aubrey Allen butchers said of the award-winning bacon: “We use a very simple curing method and let the meat speak for itself. This means everything to us!”

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild Manager said: “Our Q Guild Young Butcher of the Year award is arguably our most important. It highlights the skill, passion, and fresh thinking of young butchers, reinforcing confidence that the future of our craft is in capable hands. George Allen is an extremely worthy recipient and we would like to congratulate him on this fantastic achievement.”

He added: “The standard of entries this year in our product categories was as high as ever, making Aubrey Allen’s achievement even more impressive. Being crowned best in class along with securing seven additional Gold awards, is an exceptional accomplishment. We were delighted to present them with these awards, which not only recognise the exceptional quality of their products but also contribute to raising industry standards and driving innovation in the craft butchery sector.”

Family-run for more than 90 years, Aubrey Allen supplies meat to top chefs and even His Majesty The King, having recently secured the Royal Warrant again. In their shop on Warwick Street they sell a range of high quality, naturally reared meats, alongside chef-prepared meals, cooked meats, charcuterie and homemade cheeses. For more information visit aubreyallen.co.uk/.