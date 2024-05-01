Leamington Spa butcher on a roll as it clinches top honours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of ten artisan butchers from across the UK to be crowned top of their class, the Leamington Spa butcher’s Hornet Sausage secured top spot in the Innovative Sausage category, while their Coronation Sausage Roll clinched the award for the best ‘Simply Cook’ product.

Organised by theQ Guild of Butchers, the awards which have run for more than 30 years, recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products including sausages, bacon, burgers, steak, game products, BBQ products and more.

Products are awarded a Bronze, Silver or Gold award by a panel of independent industry judges, with all Gold products in each category then pitched against each for the category champion Diamond Award.

Aubrey Allen Coronation SausageRoll

Scoring 69 points out of a possible 70, Aubrey Allen’s Hornet Sausage was described by judges as “amazing with a lovely texture, sweet to begin with, then a fiery sting in the tail at the end” and beat seven other finalists to secure the top spot and receive the coveted Diamond Award.

The Leamington Spa butcher was also awarded Gold status for its Turkish Kofte with Tomato and Herb Sauce, Salt Beef Cottage Pie and Free Range Cornish Coastal Lamb Adana Kebab.

In a new format for this year’s awards, renowned Irish butcher, Pat Whelan, took part in an “In Conversation with…” style interview which had the entire audience spellbound as he shared his knowledge, experience and vision for James Whelan butchers to become a legacy brand. This led to a final Q&A session leaving members truly inspired with numerous anecdotes and pointers to take back to their respective businesses.

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild Manager said: “The Smithfield Awards serve as a platform to recognise the very best in UK craft butchery, helping to elevate standards and inspire product innovation. They are the meat trade’s foremost and most rigorous product evaluation and achieving a Smithfield award is a fantastic endorsement.

Billy Burnell with award winning Hornet Sausage

“Our Innovative Sausage is one of our most popular categories, so to be crowned best in class for this and the ‘Simply Cook’ category, plus being awarded gold status for a further three products is an outstanding achievement for Aubrey Allen.”

Billy Burnell from Aubrey Allen said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to win these awards. We developed the sausage roll for the Coronation and use the sausage meat we make at Aubrey Allen along with a curry Massala that’s made on- site and our Hornet Sausage is a spicy and sweet sausage, so it’s perfect for everyone! It’s great on the barbecue but also in the winter too!”