Leamington Spa care home manager shortlisted for prestigious award

A care home manager from Leamington Spa is celebrating after being nominated for a Stars of Social Care Award, recognising her exceptional contribution to the sector.

Francine Summers, who works at Care UK’s Priors House in Blackdown, has been shortlisted in the Inspirational Care Home Manager category, with the winner set to be announced at a special event at London Marriott Hotel Regents Park on 21st June.

The nomination is reward for Francine’s personal approach to care, always putting residents' needs first. This is highlighted during candidate interviews, where she always asks “what kind of home would you like to live in?”.

Reflecting on her own award nomination, Francine said: “I never expected to be considered for an award like this. But it’s not just about me – it’s about the incredible team here and their ongoing support. Many team members have worked with me for five to 10 years, and together we’ve built a positive, collaborative environment.”

She added: “One of our favourite activities is ‘Foodie Fridays’, where residents and I discuss upcoming activities over cheese and wine. It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with them and encourage trying new things.”

Priors House, which is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema and hair and beauty salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.