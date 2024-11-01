Leamington Spa care home shortlisted for national award

A care home in Leamington Spa is celebrating after being nominated for a prestigious national award.

Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, has been shortlisted in the ‘Midlands and Wales Care Home of the Year’ category in the Caring UK Awards 2024, after receiving an ‘Outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) earlier this year.

The Caring UK Awards celebrate the best of the best in the care sector, recognising top carers, facilities, and programs across the country.

Residents are at the heart of everything that Priors House does, and the team are committed to getting to know them all on a personal level. Before residents move in, team members learn about their hobbies, interests, skills and life history. The home also has a Wishing Tree, an initiative that allows residents to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – no wish is too big or too small.

Every Friday, the home hosts ‘Foodie Friday’, when residents gather for a meeting to decide on upcoming trips, activities and menus. Recently, resident and former farmer’s wife Jane Dean, aged 83, told team members that she wanted to spend the day with farm animals, so they quickly got to work to arrange a special trip to Hatton Country World.

Jane said: “I really enjoyed the trip! It brought back memories of my family goat – they’re my favourite animal!”

The nomination also highlighted the Namaste programme, introduced in 2022 to engage residents living with dementia though their senses and emotions, such as by using hand massage techniques or playing soft, relaxing music. ‘Namaste’ is a Hindu greeting, meaning ‘to honour the spirit within’, reflecting the person-centred approach at the heart of the scheme.

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for the ‘Midlands and Wales Care Home of the Year’ category in the Caring UK Awards 2024 and recognised for all our hard work.

“Whether it’s organising an alpaca visit, or taking residents to the pub, there’s nothing team members won’t do to ensure residents lead fulfilling lives.

“Working alongside such a wonderful team is always a pleasure – they go above and beyond to support residents, and I am really proud of everyone’s dedication, passion and help in making Priors House a wonderful place to call home. We are all keeping our fingers crossed for a win later this year!”

The Caring UK Awards evening be held at the Athena in Leicester on Thursday 5th December 2024.

To find out more about Priors House, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Maria Cridge, on 01926 675 217 or email [email protected]

Priors House, which is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more, visit careuk.com/priors-house