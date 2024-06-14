Leamington Spa communications agency celebrates double PRCA award win
R&Co Communications picked up the Low Budget Campaign Award and Small Consultancy of the Year Award at the Midlands PRCA Dare Awards, held at Fazeley Studios in Birmingham on Thursday, June 13.
Leamington Spa and Birmingham-based R&Co picked up the Low Budget Campaign Award for its ongoing work raising awareness of Alabama Rot with clients Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists (AMVS) and Linnaeus.
R&Co represents AMVS as part of its work for Mars Petcare-owned Linnaeus, one of the UK’s biggest veterinary groups, and the judges praised the campaign's strategic sophistication and broad reach.
The Small Consultancy of the Year prize was R&Co’s first whole agency award.
The double success follows just three months after the agency won its first national award, the PR Campaign of the Year, at the Veterinary Marketing Association Awards in London.
R&Co managing director Peter Robinson said: “We have worked exceptionally hard to build a team of experts in their field and we are truly grateful for the recognition we’ve received.
“To win two more awards so soon after picking up our first national prize is more than we could ever have expected this year. Plus, we are delighted to win our first whole agency award.
“We’re an agency which prides itself on being friendly, honest and easy to work with. Every time we are recognised for our work it reminds us we’re on the right path.”
R&Co was established in 1979 and was previously known as Newsline PR. It is a full-service communications agency with PR, social media and SEO clients in a range of B2B and B2C sectors including veterinary, property and logistics.
