Leamington Studio Artists exciting collaboration with Forty4: a creative hub in Leamington Spa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Forty4 is an exceptional space for creative and lifestyle businesses. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities, including a fully equipped recording room for podcasts and dedicated meeting spaces designed for team video conferences, The Forty4 is where imaginative minds converge to forge their paths to success.

Jo Derviller, the visionary Founder and Creative Director at The Forty4 and Imaginate Creative, expresses her enthusiasm for this collaboration and the opportunity it presents to support a local charity dedicated to nurturing visual artists and creatives in the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this collaboration, LSA will transform The Forty4's main window into a dynamic exhibition space, featuring a rotating selection of works from LSA's talented artist members until the end of 2024. The showcased artworks will change every two weeks, reflecting the diverse and rich variety of artistic forms within the LSA community.

Forty4: a new creative hub in Leamington Spa

This innovative collaboration aims to merge the realms of business and art, fostering a dynamic and inspiring environment that resonates with both professionals and art enthusiasts alike.

The rotating exhibition organised and curated by two local artists and LSA trustees - Alessia Sissa and Sue Bent - is open and free of charge.

The captivating artworks will be displayed in the main window at 44 Oxford Street, Royal Leamington Spa, CV32 4RA, United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kicking off this artistic journey is the work of Ginte Zacharini, a multi-disciplinary artist based in Warwickshire. Ginte's art seeks to demonstrate the inherent benefits of art for individuals, businesses, and institutions. Her featured painting, "ICON," portrays a colossal burger, an emblem of backyard cookouts, family gatherings, and affordable fast food. The artwork prompts contemplation: What will overthrow the history of the hamburger?