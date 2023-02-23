Leamington tech entrepreneurs buy successful digital agency based in Coventry

Matt and Tashlien Nunn, who have worked in the tech industry for more than 30 years combined, have bought ImagePlus, an independent full-service agency which specialises in apps, websites, design and marketing.

Two tech entrepreneurs have bought a successful Midlands app, website and digital agency based in Coventry.

Matt and Tashlien Nunn, who have worked in the tech industry for more than 30 years combined, have bought ImagePlus.

ImagePlus counts Jaguar Land Rover, Hammonds Furniture, Stellantis and Coventry University among its clients, employs 22 team members at its headquarters at Electric Wharf in Coventry and its offices in Manchester.

Imageplus founder Alan Hartin with Tashlien Nunn, Matt Nunn and the ImagePlus team.

The couple previously employed ImagePlus to develop SoccerPots - an app that enables friends, colleagues, clubs and charities to take part in virtual football leagues, and raise money by predicting football results.