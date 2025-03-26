Leamington tech start-up shortlisted for major UK automotive award

A fast-growing tech start-up based in Leamington Spa has been named a finalist in one of the UK motor industry’s most prestigious awards – just one year after launching.

Open Closed Software (OCS), which creates smart digital tools for car dealerships, has been shortlisted in the ‘Best New Product or Service’ category at the AM Awards 2025, which recognises the very best in the automotive sector across the UK.

OCS was founded in early 2024 and has already seen rapid growth, securing partnerships with some of the biggest car dealer groups in the country, alongside more than 45 independent dealers. The company’s software helps dealerships run more smoothly by providing them with a seamless way to manage which cars are available, when they’re ready for collection, and how they’re shown online.

The system is already in use at well-known retailers like AvailableCar and Arbury Group, who have praised the software for saving time, improving accuracy and helping them serve customers more efficiently.

The company has also partnered with Auto Trader, becoming the only current supplier to fully connect with Auto Trader’s new Co-Driver AI platform, which gives car dealers smart insights to help them promote and sell cars more effectively.

Talking on the shortlisting, Miguel Lombardi, Client Success Director at OCS, said: “To be recognised on a national stage like this is a big moment for us – and something we’re really proud of as a Leamington-based business.

“We built this company to help dealerships avoid the everyday problems that slow them down. Our platform gives them a clear view of what’s going on, all in one place.”

The AM Awards are one of the UK automotive industry's most prestigious annual events, celebrating excellence, innovation and outstanding achievement across motor retail and supplier sectors.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, 1st May during a glitzy ceremony at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

For more information on OCS, please visit www.openclosedsoftware.com.

For more information on the AM Awards 2025 and to view all the finalists, visit https://www.am-online.com/news/the-manufacturer-and-supplier-finalists-in-the-2025-am-awards.